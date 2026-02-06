Who are commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled star-studded commentary team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to kick off on February 7 with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the action-packed tournament.
The 10th edition of the tournament will feature 55 thrilling matches between 20 teams, which have been divided into four groups and run until March 8.
Well-known and legendary cricket commentators such as Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop will lead the commentary team.
While, they’ll be joined by former T20 World Cup winners such as Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa and Carlos Brathwaite.
Adding more experience to the lineup are former winners of ICC global events including Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Ramiz Raja.
Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, and Katey Martin will also be a part of the expert panel.
List of commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien. Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma.