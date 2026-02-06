Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Al-Nassr squad again amid Saudi club future doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Al-Nassr squad for the second game in a row amid doubts over his future at the Saudi club.
This comes after the Portuguese star did not participate in his team's 1-0 victory over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Monday.
Ronaldo's ongoing one-man protest comes after reports that Saudi Arabian football officials are losing patience with the player.
They believe that his protest is damaging the reputation of the Saudi Pro League and the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund and they formally warned him before the match.
The 40-year-old player, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.
Ronaldo feels his club Al Nassr are not being backed financially as much as their title rivals Al Hilal by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
PIF owns Saudi Arabia's most successful club Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and also has financial backing for Newcastle United.
Ronaldo's frustration with Al-Nassr is mainly linked to his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema transferring to Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad earlier in the week.
Benzema scored a hat-trick on his debut on Thursday as Al Hilal beat Al Akhdoud 6-0.