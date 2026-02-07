Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were legally married in December 2022, in a confidential ceremony in Palo Alto, California

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles

Bianca Censori, architect and wife of rapper Kanye West got candid about their relationship, reflecting on dealing with her husband’s bipolar disorder, public controversies, and more.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bianca compared relationship struggles with CPR, saying, “This year was a lot like doing CPR for months.”

She emotionally said, “All I can do is always just be there and help,” adding all she has is the “love and empathy to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn’t.”

While addressing previous speculations, she said, “I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform, I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”

She described their early romance that developed while she worked at his Yeezy brand, as one of proximity and shared time, mentioning, “We’re so similar.”

Looking ahead, Bianca expressed desire to share children with the rapper, while praising his relationship with his kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She said, “He’s a really awesome dad,” she said. “He’s fun and will do things like almost build worlds for them. I remember one time they came over and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything.... It’s really cute, especially if you’re a little kid—a tiny, short little bub.”

For those unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were legally married on December 20, 2022, in a confidential ceremony in Palo Alto, California.

The marriage occurred a month after his split from Kim Kardashian in 2022.

Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig
Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding
Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf
'Gossip Girl' returns 14 years later with sequel centered on Blair Waldorf

Popular News

Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role

Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
7 hours ago
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
52 minutes ago
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day

Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
55 minutes ago