Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles

Bianca Censori, architect and wife of rapper Kanye West got candid about their relationship, reflecting on dealing with her husband’s bipolar disorder, public controversies, and more.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bianca compared relationship struggles with CPR, saying, “This year was a lot like doing CPR for months.”
She emotionally said, “All I can do is always just be there and help,” adding all she has is the “love and empathy to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn’t.”
While addressing previous speculations, she said, “I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform, I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”
She described their early romance that developed while she worked at his Yeezy brand, as one of proximity and shared time, mentioning, “We’re so similar.”
Looking ahead, Bianca expressed desire to share children with the rapper, while praising his relationship with his kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
She said, “He’s a really awesome dad,” she said. “He’s fun and will do things like almost build worlds for them. I remember one time they came over and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything.... It’s really cute, especially if you’re a little kid—a tiny, short little bub.”
For those unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were legally married on December 20, 2022, in a confidential ceremony in Palo Alto, California.
The marriage occurred a month after his split from Kim Kardashian in 2022.