News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy

World Economic Forum president and CEO Borge Brende resigns ‘after careful consideration’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy

Borge Brende has announced he is resigning as head of the World Economic Forum, which organises the annual Davos summit, after revelations of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum," the former Norwegian foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday, February 26.

He said his 8.5 years at the helm had "been profoundly rewarding" but that he believed "now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

The WEF earlier this month said it would conduct an independent review of Brende's interactions with Epstein after his name turned up dozens of times in the millions of documents released by the US Justice Department in the case of the convicted sex offender, TRT World reported.

The WEF also announced that the review of Brende had been concluded.

"The findings stated that there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed," it said.

The organisation expressed "sincere appreciation for Borge Brende's significant contributions to the World Economic Forum", adding, "We respect his decision to step down."

WEF said that its managing director, Alois Zwinggi, had been appointed interim president and CEO while the board begins the process of finding a permanent successor for Brende.

Brende said in a statement earlier this month that during a visit to New York in 2018, he received an invitation from former Norwegian deputy prime minister Terje Rod-Larsen to join him for dinner with several other leaders, plus "someone who was presented to me as an American investor, Jeffrey Epstein."

Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address

Popular News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release

Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
3 hours ago
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?

Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
2 hours ago