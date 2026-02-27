New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

In a thrilling match, England won by four wickets against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.
On Friday, February 27, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed helped England to an exciting four-wicket victory in Colombo.
England needed 42 from the last 17 balls on a slow pitch; however, Ahmed hit a straight six and Jack cracked one of his own, following with two more fours to take 21 from the next five balls bowled by off-spinner Glenn Phillips.
Ahmed hit another six from the final ball of the 19th over, leaving five to get from the last over, and England completed a fifth successive victory with three balls to spare.
The match concluded with Jack scoring 32 runs, and Ahmed also remained unbeaten on 19 from seven balls; the pair scored 44 runs in 16 balls.
Jacks and Ahmed also gave their all with the ball, with both taking two wickets each, as England dragged New Zealand back to 159-7.
The win has also increased the potential of England playing the semi-final in Mumbai.
New Zealand are in second place but risk losing the semi-final spot to Pakistan if they secure a big win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka on Saturday.