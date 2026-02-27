News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

England has won by four wickets against New Zealand, with a score of 161-6, with three balls to spare

  • By Hania Jamil
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

In a thrilling match, England won by four wickets against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

On Friday, February 27, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed helped England to an exciting four-wicket victory in Colombo.

England needed 42 from the last 17 balls on a slow pitch; however, Ahmed hit a straight six and Jack cracked one of his own, following with two more fours to take 21 from the next five balls bowled by off-spinner Glenn Phillips.

Ahmed hit another six from the final ball of the 19th over, leaving five to get from the last over, and England completed a fifth successive victory with three balls to spare.

The match concluded with Jack scoring 32 runs, and Ahmed also remained unbeaten on 19 from seven balls; the pair scored 44 runs in 16 balls.

Jacks and Ahmed also gave their all with the ball, with both taking two wickets each, as England dragged New Zealand back to 159-7.

The win has also increased the potential of England playing the semi-final in Mumbai.

New Zealand are in second place but risk losing the semi-final spot to Pakistan if they secure a big win over already-eliminated Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Andrea Pavan recovering in South Africa after shocking fall from elevator
Andrea Pavan recovering in South Africa after shocking fall from elevator
Pokémon introduces new games 'Pokémon Winds', 'Pokémon Waves': Watch trailer
Pokémon introduces new games 'Pokémon Winds', 'Pokémon Waves': Watch trailer
Lionel Messi jumped by fans on pitch in Puerto Rico after game-winning goal
Lionel Messi jumped by fans on pitch in Puerto Rico after game-winning goal
Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'
Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'
Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year
Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year
Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag
Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag
Top free Poki games of March 2026 you must try
Top free Poki games of March 2026 you must try
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch
Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open
Cristiano Ronaldo takes major football decision ahead of FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo takes major football decision ahead of FIFA World Cup

Popular News

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

an hour ago
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?

How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
2 hours ago
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
2 hours ago