World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026

The world's best beaches have just been revealed and it's already creating a buzz among travel enthusiasts.
TripAdvisor named Boulders Beach Penguin Colony in Simon's Town, South Africa as the best unique beaches.
It offers normal beach activities like swimming and walking along the shore but what makes it special is that African penguins live there.
TripAdvisor also included other unique beaches in the list with Isola Bella in Sicily, Italy, taking second place. You can explore the island and the surrounding waters of Taormina on a boat tour.
Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland, UK ranked third on TripAdvisor's list of the world most unique beaches.
The beach is known for its golden sands and its striking backdrop, Bamburg Castle. Visitors can enjoy activities like surfing and flying kites.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire, Michigan ranked fourth on TripAdvisor's list of unique beaches.
The fifth spot went to Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses in Barreirinhas, Brazil which is known for its bright-white sand dunes and blue-green fresh water lagoons.
Which are the top 10 most beautiful beaches in the world?
1. Boulders Beach Penguin Colony – Simon’s Town, South Africa
2. Isola Bella – Taormina, Italy
3. Bamburgh Beach – Bamburgh, UK
4. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore – Empire, USA
5. Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses – Barreirinhas, Brazil
6. Anakena Beach – Easter Island, Chile
7. Wai’anapanapa State Park – Hana, USA
8. Hopewell Rocks – Hopewell Cape, Canada
9. Bahía Bioluminiscente – Isla de Vieques, Puerto Rico
10. Hot Water Beach – Hot Water Beach, New Zealand