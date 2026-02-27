News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed

Here are the countries offering the fastest and easiest paths to a second citizenship in 2026

  • By Fatima Nadeem
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed

Thinking about moving abroad or securing a "Plan B"?

A new report revealed the countries offering the fastest and easiest paths to a second citizenship in 2026.

According to experts, a second passport doesn't just make travel easier, it also opens door for investment, longer stays abroad and greater personal freedom.

Forbes revealed that more people are interested in getting a second passport, not just through family connections or expensive programs like golden visas but by investing money in a country, a method called citizenship by investment (CBI) which is often considered faster and sometimes cheaper.

Getting a second passport through investment isn't as simple as just buying one.

You must first become a citizen of the country, because countries don't legally sell passports directly.

While most countries don't allow citizenship through investments, a small number of countries do.

The report from International Living lists 11 countries with formal citizenship-by-investment programs in 2026 and provide key details.

But it is crucial to note that anyone interested should consult an expert first.

Here are 11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026

The Caribbean

St. Kitts & Nevis

Antigua & Barbuda

Dominica

Grenada

Saint Lucia

Europe

North Macedonia

Turkey

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

Jordan

Asia & Pacific

Cambodia

Vanuatu

World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
Snowball attack on NYPD: YouTuber charged after Zohran Mamdani's controversy
Snowball attack on NYPD: YouTuber charged after Zohran Mamdani's controversy
David Hockney's first English landscape goes on public display after three decades
David Hockney's first English landscape goes on public display after three decades
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links

Popular News

Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions

Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
an hour ago
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox

Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
2 hours ago
Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan

Princess Eugenie remains unfazed in first outing after William's shocking plan

an hour ago