11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed

Thinking about moving abroad or securing a "Plan B"?
A new report revealed the countries offering the fastest and easiest paths to a second citizenship in 2026.
According to experts, a second passport doesn't just make travel easier, it also opens door for investment, longer stays abroad and greater personal freedom.
Forbes revealed that more people are interested in getting a second passport, not just through family connections or expensive programs like golden visas but by investing money in a country, a method called citizenship by investment (CBI) which is often considered faster and sometimes cheaper.
Getting a second passport through investment isn't as simple as just buying one.
You must first become a citizen of the country, because countries don't legally sell passports directly.
While most countries don't allow citizenship through investments, a small number of countries do.
The report from International Living lists 11 countries with formal citizenship-by-investment programs in 2026 and provide key details.
But it is crucial to note that anyone interested should consult an expert first.
Here are 11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026
The Caribbean
St. Kitts & Nevis
Antigua & Barbuda
Dominica
Grenada
Saint Lucia
Europe
North Macedonia
Turkey
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
Jordan
Asia & Pacific
Cambodia
Vanuatu