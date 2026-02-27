News
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats

The US has urged its citizens and non-emergency staff in Israel to leave amid the US vs Iran tension

The UK has temporarily withdrawn staff from its embassy in Tehran, as tensions escalate between the US and Iran.

On Friday, February 27, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement that its embassy in Iran's capital would operate remotely.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel urged citizens and non-emergency staff to leave the country on Friday.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee advised staff who wished to leave to "do so TODAY", as reported by The New York Times.

The decisions came a day after Washington and Tehran held talks widely seen as a last effort to avoid a war over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

A number of other countries, including India, Canada, and China, have also told their citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Tehran if it does not reach a deal about its nuclear programme.

He has ordered the largest US military build-up in the Middle East since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to respond to any attack with force, and an escalation in the region could also draw in Israel, which fought a 12-day war with Iran in June.

As reported by NBC News, Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the talks in Geneva, on Friday in Washington.

According to the sources, the meeting will include other US officials as well.

