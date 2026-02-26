Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony

Hilary Clinton answers US Congress questions related to ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Associated Press, former Secretary of State told members of Congress on Thursday, February 26, that she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s or Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes, starting off two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton.
“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media.
In her opening statement for the House Oversight Committee's closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Clinton said the panel decided to subpoena her testimony "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not."
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she said in the statement, shared on X. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that."
Clinton accused the GOP lawmakers of conducting their investigation in a way that was "designed to protect one political party and one public official."
"A committee run by elected officials with a commitment to transparency would ensure the full release of all the files," she said, running through a list of additional actions that she suggested the committee take.
"If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files,” she added.
Donald Trump, like the Clintons, has never been charged with any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing.