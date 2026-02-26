News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton testifies before US Congress over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Bushra Saleem
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony

Hilary Clinton answers US Congress questions related to ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Associated Press, former Secretary of State told members of Congress on Thursday, February 26, that she had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s or Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes, starting off two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media.

In her opening statement for the House Oversight Committee's closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Clinton said the panel decided to subpoena her testimony "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not."

"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she said in the statement, shared on X. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

Clinton accused the GOP lawmakers of conducting their investigation in a way that was "designed to protect one political party and one public official."

"A committee run by elected officials with a commitment to transparency would ensure the full release of all the files," she said, running through a list of additional actions that she suggested the committee take.

"If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files,” she added.

Donald Trump, like the Clintons, has never been charged with any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing.

Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance

Popular News

Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon, other celebs extend wishes to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

2 hours ago
Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub

Prince William, Kate celebrate volunteers after Harry, Meghan suffer royal snub

2 hours ago
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?

How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?

3 hours ago