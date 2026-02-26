Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades

Do you know about the modern ghost town where a deadly fire has been burning nonstop beneath the streets for decades?
Yes! you heard it right. Beneath the quiet streets, an underground blaze has been smoldering for decades which forced almost all residents to abandon their homes.
Nature is slowly reclaiming the town, steam rises from cracks in the pavement like ghostly fog and only handful of people remain there in the shadow of a fire that refuses to die.
The town, Centralia, Pennsylvania, once bustling with life and industry now stands eerily silent.
Centralia was once a busy mining town with hundreds of people and many businesses has become a ghost town because of an underground fire that has been burning for decades and is expected to continue for hundreds more.
The exact cause of Centralia's underground fire is unknown but one theory suggests that it started in a town landfill where volunteer firefighter set trash on fire, not realizing it would spread.
Through an unsealed passage, the flames reached the network of abandoned coal mine tunnels beneath the town where the fire has continued to burn ever since.