News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades

The town, once bustling with life and industry now stands eerily silent

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Ghost town where secret fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades

Do you know about the modern ghost town where a deadly fire has been burning nonstop beneath the streets for decades?

Yes! you heard it right. Beneath the quiet streets, an underground blaze has been smoldering for decades which forced almost all residents to abandon their homes.

Nature is slowly reclaiming the town, steam rises from cracks in the pavement like ghostly fog and only handful of people remain there in the shadow of a fire that refuses to die.

The town, Centralia, Pennsylvania, once bustling with life and industry now stands eerily silent.

Centralia was once a busy mining town with hundreds of people and many businesses has become a ghost town because of an underground fire that has been burning for decades and is expected to continue for hundreds more.

The exact cause of Centralia's underground fire is unknown but one theory suggests that it started in a town landfill where volunteer firefighter set trash on fire, not realizing it would spread.

Through an unsealed passage, the flames reached the network of abandoned coal mine tunnels beneath the town where the fire has continued to burn ever since.

Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Barron Trump latest appearance leaves people in awe: Here's why
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
Zohran Mamdani faces intense backlash over snowball fight comments
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
FBI raids LAUSD headquarters, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Larry Summers resigns as Harvard professor amid Epstein links
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about affair with Russian women
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Mexico shares major update for FIFA World Cup fans amid cartel violence
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Barron Trump bonds with Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. at SOTU in rare public appearance
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address
Trump breaks six-decade record for longest State of the Union address
Louvre Museum director shows ‘act of responsibility’ after crown jewels heist
Louvre Museum director shows ‘act of responsibility’ after crown jewels heist

Popular News

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
29 minutes ago
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost

Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
4 hours ago
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims

'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
5 hours ago