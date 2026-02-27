News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

The former president tells lawmakers in closed-door testimony that he did not know of Epstein's crimes

  • By Hania Jamil
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: I did nothing wrong
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong' 

Former President Clinton said he "did nothing wrong" and had "no idea of the crimes" Jeffrey Epstein was committing as he kicked off a deposition with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

In a prepared opening statement on social media, Clinton shared that his connection with Epstein ended before his crimes came to light.

He noted that he was "here to offer what little I know so that it might prevent anything like this from ever happening ever".

In his opening statement to the panel, which he posted on X, Clinton said, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes."

"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," Clinton noted.

On Friday, February 27, the former president is sitting for a deposition with the committee in Chappaqua, NY, behind closed doors a day after his wife, Hillary Clinton, sat for hours-long deposition with the committee.

In her interview, she told the panel that she did not recall ever meeting Epstein and only knew Ghislaine Maxwell as a casual acquaintance and had no knowledge of their criminal activities.

Moreover, Clinton is the first sitting or former president to testify before members of Congress in over 40 years.

Prior to the deposition, committee chair James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters, "It's a historical day for the United States Congress." 

"No one is accusing anyone of any wrongdoing, but I think the American people have a lot of questions, and our House Oversight Committee is committed to getting answers," he added.

It is quite rare for a sitting or former president to appear before members of Congress. The last to do so was former President Gerald R. Ford in 1983, when he testified before a Senate subcommittee about planning for the bicentennial of the Constitution.

Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
UK withdraws Tehran embassy staff after US warns Israel staff amid strike threats
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
Disturbing video of little girl shoved at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing sparks outrage online
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
11 easiest countries to get citizenship in 2026 revealed
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
World's most beautiful beaches to visit in 2026
Snowball attack on NYPD: YouTuber charged after Zohran Mamdani's controversy
Snowball attack on NYPD: YouTuber charged after Zohran Mamdani's controversy
David Hockney's first English landscape goes on public display after three decades
David Hockney's first English landscape goes on public display after three decades
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony
Hilary Clinton denies ‘encountering’ Epstein in ‘furious’ Congress testimony
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum CEO amid Epstein controversy
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Ghost town where 'secret' fire burning non-stop underground for decades
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Rolls-Royce share price rises as company beats expectations after major boost
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026
Safest travel destinations to visit alone in 2026

Popular News

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'

an hour ago
How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?

How environmental distress contributes to violent assaults?
2 hours ago
New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win

New Zealand vs England T20: Jacks and Ahmed lead England to win
2 hours ago