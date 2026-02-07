New Gruffalo book brings exciting twist to beloved series: Details

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
World

The long-awaited Gruffalo book, Gruffalo Granny added a fresh twist to the beloved monster's world

Fans of the Gruffalo have a reason to celebrate!

The long-awaited Gruffalo book, Gruffalo Granny added a fresh twist to the beloved monster's world.

Julia Donaldson, the bestselling children's author has announced that the upcoming Gruffalo book will add a new character to the monster's family.

This book will be the third in the Gruffalo series, following the original from 1999 and its 2004 sequel The Gruffalo's Child.

The Gruffalo books are some of the most beloved children’s stories worldwide.

Gruffalo Granny will feature a visit from new character with an excerpt reading, "The Gruffalo said to his daughter one day, your Gruffalo Granny is coming to stay."

The new book will include illustrations by Axel Scheffler who has worked with Julia Donaldson on previous books.

Donaldson said, "It's always a challenge to write a sequel. Five years elapsed between publication of The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, and now it will be more than 20 between The Gruffalo's Child and the third book."

She added, "I really hope that children - and adults too - will enjoy the new story, as I know what a wonderful experience shared reading can be."

It will also bring back familiar characters from the earlier Gruffallo stories such as Fox, Snake, Owl and Mouse, alongside the new character, Gruffalo Granny.

The original Gruffalo has sold 3.2 million copies and its sequel, The Gruffalo's Child, has sold 2.1 million copies.

