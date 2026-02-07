Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record 

Chelsea's star Cole Palmer etched his name in the club's history books by scoring his fourth hat-rick for the club in a single match against Wolves.
With this remarkable record, the young star surpassed legends like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, who each had three hat-ricks in their Chelsea careers.
Palmer scored two penalties and a third goal in open play by the 38th minute to complete his hat-trick.
His three-goal performance was also Chelsea's third-fastest Premier League hat-trick.
Not only this, Palmer also made history by becoming the first player in the Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of matches.
There have been a widespread rumours about a potential summer move for Palmer to his hometown club Manchester United amid claims that he is unsettled in London.
However, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior shut down any speculation in a statement, noting, "It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at."
He added, "Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player."
Palmer, who joined Chelsea in 2023, has made a significant impact at the club, netting 44 goals in just 84 appearances.