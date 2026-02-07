Royal
  By Hania Jamil
Princess Eugenie breaks cover after mum Sarah Ferguson's horrifying remark surfaces

The daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been keeping a low profile amid their parents' embarrassing association with Jeffrey Epstein.

However, in a surprise move, Princess Eugenie has been spotted at the Art Basel 2026 in Doha, Qatar, carrying on her duties as director at Hauser and Wirth, the contemporary art gallery on Savile Row.

For the low-key appearance, the princess was dressed in an asymmetric top and a high-rise pleated midi skirt.

Eugenie beamed for the snap, which saw her accessorising the look with a small black shoulder bag and a pair of white sneakers.

Princess Eugenie in Doha, Qatar
Princess Eugenie in Doha, Qatar

The appearance came days after her mom, Fergie, received backlash for her disturbing email exchanges with the late convicted paedophile.

In one of the emails from March 2010, Sarah used the word "shagging" for her daughter while discussing her whereabouts with Epstein.

Moreover, in another email, Sarah agreed when the disgraced financier asked her if one of her daughters clead a "Buckingham" tour for him, according to newly released emails, in which the proposed tour recipient's name is redacted.

The Eugenie update also came just days after Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge, as his belongings were moved to Wood Farm in Sandringham.

