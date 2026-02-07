Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple moves to ban anonymous chat apps from App Store

The update may reflect wider efforts to strengthen child-safety protections and to limit intimidation, as per analysts

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a significant update, Apple has revised its App Review Guidelines to diversify the range of user-generated content apps that can be removed from the App Store without any previous notice, adding “random or anonymous chat” services to the list of prohibited experiences.

The update appears within the company’s safety policies, which address apps built around user-generated content that can create risks such as intellectual property violations, anonymous harassment, and exposure to harmful or inappropriate material.

The Cupertino-based tech giant required such platforms to offer reporting tools and content-filtering mechanisms; however, the updated working clarifies that apps mainly linked to pornographic material, Chatroulette-style interactions, anonymous chat, physical threats and bullying may be taken down at any time.

Notably, Apple has yet to publicly explain the timing of the revision. However, the move comes after increased scrutiny of anonymous chat platforms.

Several credible analysts suggested the update may reflect wider efforts to strengthen child-safety protections and to prevent intimidation.

By clarifying enforcement language in its guidelines, Apple is seemingly seeking firmer authority to moderate anonymous social platforms while strengthening its broader focus on user safety.

