Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks

Travel chaos hit northern Italy as suspected attacks on the railway network caused major disruption as thousands gathered for the Winter Olympic.
Authorities reported three separate incidents damaging railway lines which are believed to be linked to the Games.
As per BBC, a fire on the railway between Bologna and Venice caused major train delays and police found cut cables an explosive device nearby.
Bologna's railway station is a key transport hub, connecting cities across northern and southern Italy as well as east-west routes.
The Italian Ministry of Transport described the events as serious "sabotage."
"These actions of unprecedented seriousness do not in any way tarnish Italy's image in the world, an image that the Games will make even more compelling and positive," said Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.
These attacks were similar to vandalism that occurred during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"There are similarities in action and timing to the French incident," Salvini added.
Bologna's high-speed railway was temporarily closed due to the incidents but train service started returning to normal by Sunday afternoon.
As per the outlet, authorities are investigating the attacks but so far no one has admitted the responsibility for them.