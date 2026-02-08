Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been evicted from Royal Lodge and has moved to Wood Farm, while his new permanent home, Marsh Farm, undergoes renovations.
The move, which came amid Andrew's alleged link with Jeffrey Epstein and him losing his titles and honours in October 2025, is bound to burden King Charles, who has "no choice" but to support his younger brother.
It was reported that the extensive renovation of Andrew's new home, due to security concerns, will be covered by Charles, as the house is part of his privately owned Sandringham Estate.
Former royal editor Duncan Larcombe said, "I think the king will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way he's kind of got no choice."
The author noted that the monarch can't throw his brother on the streets and the former prince can't take up minimum-wage jobs to support himself, making Charles supporting him the only viable option.
This comes as Andrew is facing growing pressure to testify to US Congress about what he knows about Epstein, as he has been mentioned numerous times along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in the released documents from the notorious Epstein files.
Notably, being named in the files does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing, and Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations associated with the convicted paedophile, who died in his prison cell in 2019.