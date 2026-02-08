Entertainment
Victoria Beckham marks career new win amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby buzz

The British fashion designer drops new update as estranged son plans to grow family with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham has continued to celebrate new career milestones despite her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's baby plans. 

The 50-year-old English fashion designer turned to her Instagram account to share the reveal of a new collaboration with Mackintosh for her collection. 

"A celebration of technical know-how and elevated detailing, the Victoria Beckham x Mackintosh signature Bomber Jacket is made in Scotland from pure bonded cotton, offering complete protection against the elements," the former Spice singer stated in her caption.

She continued, "Available now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street."

Victoria appeared to ignore the ongoing speculations that her eldest son, who recently accused her of ruining his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022, is planning to adopt a child with her life partner.

An insider told Daily Mail, earlier this week, that the two are now focusing on growing their family after stressing over the rift with their fashion designer mum.

"This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on: they both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted," the tipster noted.

The source further claimed, "They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back; offer a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life. They have talked extensively about it."

As of now, neither Brooklyn Beckham nor his wife, Nicola Peltz, has reacted to these baby rumours. 

