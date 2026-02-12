Did you know THIS truth about baby-food before?

Do you ever wonder if your baby is consuming healthy food in the US or not?
A recent study has got you an answer, raising serious health concerns among Americans.
According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, nearly three-quarters of baby food sold across the US grocery stores can be considered ultra-processed foods (UPFs).
For the new study, scientists assessed 651 infant and toddler food products sold by 10 large US grocery store chains.
Ultra-processed foods are considered unhealthy due to the presence of saturated fats, starches and added sugars, as they contain a broad variety of additives to improve their taste, attractiveness and shelf-stable.
Scientists judged which of the products could be classified as ultra-processed foods.
The system evaluates whether foods contain either additives or substances rarely used in home kitchens.
High fructose corn syrup, processed oils containing trans fats, and emulsifiers are all ingredients discovered in ultra-processed foods.
Results indicated that nearly 71% of the baby food found in grocery stores could be classified as ultra-processed foods due to increased sugar and considerably more sodium to the extent that may endanger health.
The commonly found additives include flavor enhancers (36%); thickeners (29%); emulsifiers (19%); and colors (19%).
Lead researcher Elizabeth Dunford stated, “We’re seeing a growing body of evidence that certain additives may harm health. With emulsifiers, thickeners and stabilizers potentially altering gut function, and synthetic colors affecting behavioral outcomes in children, the high use of cosmetic additives found in U.S. baby foods is particularly concerning.”
Sales of baby food in pouches have grown nearly 900% since 2010, researchers noted.
“The baby food aisle is increasingly dominated by ultra-processed products that prioritize convenience over nutrition. While pouches and snacks may seem practical, they are often the most processed and least healthy options,” Dunford added.
Researchers further stressed the need for improved nutrition labeling and tighter regulations for baby foods.