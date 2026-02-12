News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
CDC issues travel advisory for THIS island amid virus outbreak

Chikungunya virus symptoms include fever, muscle pain, joint pain, rashes, unexplained fatigue, headaches, and nausea

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new travel advisory for the Seychelles amid a recent virus outbreak.

The health organization issued a “Level 2” advisory for the archipelago, urging all the travelers across the US to follow all the precautions when visiting the island republic to prevent further spread.

As per CDC, the Seychelles, located in the western Indian Ocean, is testing a chikungunya outbreak, a virus that transmits to humans via mosquito bites.

Virus symptoms include fever, muscle pain, joint pain, rashes, unexplained fatigue, headaches, and nausea.

Most people often recover following a week of symptoms; however, in some cases, patients may also suffer chronic joint pain due to the virus, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In its advisory, the CDC advised that travelers going to the Seychelles are required to get themselves vaccinated, while pregnant mothers are urged to reconsider their travel plans.

Moreover, health officials urged travelers to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including using bug repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and trying to stay in-door.

