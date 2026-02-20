Is air fryer better alternative to deep frying? Everything you must know

This Ramadan, are you concerned about the substantial amount of calories that you are consuming in every meal?
If yes, let's dig deeper into a serving of french fries or a plate of fried chicken. Scientists linked the oils used for cooking them to health related issues such as cardiac diseases, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.
Air fryers are one of the most trendiest appliances nowadays, which promises texture, taste and golden-brown color of oil-fried foods even with significantly reduced amount of calories and fat.
People wonder if an air dryer is a worthy replacement option for everyone or not?
Food items that can be cooked in air fryer?
Air fryers are considered a perfect alternative to cook anything that you would normally fry in oil, such as: Chicken, including chicken fingers and nuggets, Cheese sticks, Onion rings and french fries, fish, dough nuts and a variety of more delicious items.
Are air fryers healthy?
According to a manager and registered dietitian at Wellness Center at Providence St. Jude Medical Center Megan Wroe, “Air fryers come up in conversation all the time. People seem to be more interested in the convenience aspect of it first, with potential health benefits as a nice side effect.”
Air frying is a healthier alternative than frying in oil, as it reduces the calories by up to 80% because of less oil.
Apart from calorie reduction, this certain cooking method may also help reduce some harmful effects of oil frying.
A reaction that occurs when you fry amino acids with starch, causing a maillard reaction that forms chemical acrylamide, classified as a probable carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
A study discovered that air frying reduces the amount of acrylamide in fried potatoes by 90%.
It is worth noting that air fryers use less oil, reduce oxidized fats, and are generally safer than deep frying.
The real issue isn’t the device — it’s over-browning and ultra-processed food.