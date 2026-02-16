Does intermittent fasting really work for weight loss? New study shows limited results

Intermittent fasting, a widely followed weight-loss method may not deliver the results many hope for.
A large review of studies suggested that for people who are overweight or obese, fasting on some days and eating normally on other may have little to no effect on weight loss or overall well-being.
While, intermittent fasting may not significantly help with weight loss for overweight or obese people, it could still improve some aspects of health such as body functions, but more research is needed.
As per BBC, research examined 22 past studies with almost 2,000 adults to determine if short-term intermittent fasting for up to 12 months was more effective for weight loss than following regular dietary advice or not receiving any guidance on eating.
Intermittent fasting has become popular in recent years which include different approaches such as eating only during a specific time window each day, fasting on certain days of the week or alternating between normal eating days and days of very low calorie intake.
According to the review, intermittent fasting does not significantly help people lose weight or improve their quality of life compared with traditional diet advice such as eating healthier or cutting calories.
It also had little to no impact compared with people who received no advice or waiting for guidance.