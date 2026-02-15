Can intermittent fasting assist patients with Crohn disease?

A recent study revealed that intermittent fasting may assist patients accomplish long-term remission from Crohn’s disease.
Crohn’s is a common inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract and can lead to severe diarrhea, weight loss, diarrhea, and malnutrition.
In a clinical trial, 35 adults with Crohn’s disease and obesity were asked to eat all of their daily calories within an eight-hour window or follow a regular diet.
Results indicated that time-restricted eating reduced the activity of Crohn’s disease by 40% and abdominal discomfort by 50% following 12 weeks.
Researchers also saw promising changes in gut bacteria and a marked drop in harmful visceral fat.
In the study, scientists discovered some surprising facts about the Intermittent fasting, as it saw promising changes in gut bacteria and a significant decline in harmful visceral fat — a fat inside the organs.
A spokesperson stated, “This research suggests that changing when we eat—not just what we eat—can improve metabolism, help the immune system work better, and support long-term remission from Crohn’s disease.”
Researchers stressed individuals with inflammatory bowel disease should consult their doctor before changing their eating schedule.