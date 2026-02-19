News
Health

Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?

Researchers created a list of risk factors that may influence pain during postpartum

Have you ever wondered the reason behind pain during pregnancy and after delivery? As it can raise a woman’s risk of postpartum depression.

According to a research published in the journal Current Psychiatry Reports, there are some certain pain-related risk factors that influence the odds of postpartum depression among women.

The review found that nearly 10%-20% of women in the U.S. experience postpartum depression, and the highest rates are among women in racial and ethnic minorities.

Scientists assessed data from 23 US-based researches conducted during the past five years. All the studies explored risk factors for postpartum depression.

From these previous studies, researchers created a list of risk factors that may influence pain during postpartum:

  • Mental health during pregnancy
  • Delivery method (especially Cesarean)
  • Pain management practices
  • Overall neglect of pain

Cesarean is said to be the most powerful driver of postpartum depression, but scientists discovered doctors tend to restrict their management of this surgical pain.

Nearly 95% gynaecologists agreed that women require effective pain management strategies after a C-section, they usually prescribed not opioids but rather ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and ice packs.

Furthermore , researchers stressed the need for enhanced communication between patients and providers for better treatment.

Lead researcher Sandraluz Lara-Cinisomo stated, “Clinicians have to rely on a number of indicators — what their patients report, what they observe, what they’re measuring and what their clinical experience suggests.”

“The literature showed that they are relying on these various factors to help inform how they are going to treat pain intrapartum during the delivery and then postpartum,” she added.

Results indicated that nurses are the first line of defense against pain, who are treating pain, and they should be skilled enough to manage pain and are they even giving enough time to all the patients?

"But this paper shows us that there are questions that might be asked in those five minutes when a provider is seeing a patient, following up or setting a protocol,” Lara-Cinisomo added.

