Are you living in THESE unhealthiest areas of Scotland? NRS reveals shocking data

Did you know that some of the unhealthiest places with poor conditions are in Scotland? The conditions are endangering people’s health.
New figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that residents are falling into poor health by their early 50s.
Residents in the worst-hit council areas are likely to experience poor health over two decades earlier as compared to those living in the country’s healthiest regions.
The 'unhealthiest' places to live in Scotland
North Lanarkshire, the unwanted title is the area in Scotland with the shortest 'health life expectancy', with men likely to spend a healthy life up to the age of just 52.9, and women 52.3 years old.
It is followed by West Dunbartonshire; however, it ranks as the unhealthiest council area for men, who can expect only 53.2 years of good health. Women in the region are likely to face similar health issues at 53 years.
The recent figures published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), cover the period from 2022 to 2024 and track 'healthy life expectancy.'
Ayrshire also fares poorly in the national rankings, with East and North Ayrshire both hovering at around 53 years for both sexes.
The harsh reality for the central belt has brought major focus when compared to Scotland's island and rural communities.
The alarming NRS report has raised serious health concerns among the residents regarding their well-being.
While overall life expectancy in Scotland raised in 2022-2024 to around pre-pandemic levels.
The report indicates that Scots are living a greater proportion of time of their lives, while combating sickness and disability.
The alarming figures designated as 'official statistics in development,' underscores the urgent challenge experiencing health chief and government ministers as they attempt to manage the deep-rooted health inequalities across the country.
Head of vital events statistics for NRS, Phillipa Haxton, stated, “While life expectancy increased to around pre-pandemic levels for both females and males, healthy life expectancy has not increased. This means people are likely to be spending a greater proportion of their life in poor health than in previous years. The gap between the most and least deprived communities is even more stark for this measure than it is for life expectancy.”