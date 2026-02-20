UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

UK Athletics has pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter over the tragic death of Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei.
During the 2017 training session, the athlete was struck on the head by a metal pole.
Abdullah was preparing to represent the UAE in the F34 class discus, javelin, and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships at Newham Leisure Centre in East London in July 2017. During his preparation, part of a throwing cage collapsed onto him.
Despite the immediate response by medical personnel and emergency services, he was declared dead at the scene 20 minutes later.
The tragic incident prompted an investigation by Scotland Yard, and it was determined that the throwing cage had been improperly erected, making it unstable.
On Friday, February 20, UK Athletics Ltd admitted to corporate manslaughter, a claim which they previously denied.
The charge stated that the organisation caused the death by "supplying for use at an organised para-athletics training event in which he participated a discus/shot put cage which it used and operated without its base structure and which collapsed."
In a statement, UK Athletics stated, "UK Athletics deeply regrets that the incident in July 2017 resulted in the tragic loss of Abdullah Hayayei's life. Our deepest thoughts and sympathy remain with his family, friends, teammates and all those affected by the events of that day.
UK Athletics could face a fine ranging from £1.2 million to £5 million for the offence.