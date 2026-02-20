News
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

Abdullah Hayayei, a UAE rep, was killed when a metal pole fell on his head in July 2017

  • By Hania Jamil
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympians death in metal pole incident
UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

UK Athletics has pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter over the tragic death of Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei.

During the 2017 training session, the athlete was struck on the head by a metal pole.

Abdullah was preparing to represent the UAE in the F34 class discus, javelin, and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships at Newham Leisure Centre in East London in July 2017. During his preparation, part of a throwing cage collapsed onto him.

Despite the immediate response by medical personnel and emergency services, he was declared dead at the scene 20 minutes later.

The tragic incident prompted an investigation by Scotland Yard, and it was determined that the throwing cage had been improperly erected, making it unstable.

On Friday, February 20, UK Athletics Ltd admitted to corporate manslaughter, a claim which they previously denied.

The charge stated that the organisation caused the death by "supplying for use at an organised para-athletics training event in which he participated a discus/shot put cage which it used and operated without its base structure and which collapsed."

In a statement, UK Athletics stated, "UK Athletics deeply regrets that the incident in July 2017 resulted in the tragic loss of Abdullah Hayayei's life. Our deepest thoughts and sympathy remain with his family, friends, teammates and all those affected by the events of that day.

UK Athletics could face a fine ranging from £1.2 million to £5 million for the offence.

Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Neymar reveals plans to retire this year amid injury troubles
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot
Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update
Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update

Popular News

UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident

UK Athletics pleads guilty over Paralympian's death in metal pole incident
56 minutes ago
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs

YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs
an hour ago
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest
an hour ago