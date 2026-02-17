Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home

A recent survey discovered that most people are skipping to perform exercises at home, setting back their recovery process.
As per the survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, over 3 of 4 patients (76%) assigned exercises to perform at home failed to adhere.
For the survey, scientists polled 1,006 Americans regarding their exercise sessions.
Among all the participants, only 24% said they achieved their daily goal of performing physical activities at home.
Another 28% said they completed more than three-quarters of their homework; 27% completed half to three-quarters; and 11% completed a quarter to a half, the poll found.
Nearly 28% completed over three-quarters of their homework; and 2% said they didn’t do any of it.
Elderly individuals are more likely than those under 30 to complete all their PT homework, 30% versus 12%.
Seniors are much less likely to shrug off most of their homework. Nearly 5% of those 65 and older did less than a quarter of their homework, as compared to the 15% of those under 30.
Why mostly people couldn’t complete their homework?
- 40% forgot with no reminders
- 33% were out of time and had scheduling conflicts.
- 22% didn’t feel joy to repeat their workout
- 18% faced pain or were afraid from the aggravated pain
- 15% lacked accountability between visits
- 13% didn’t have the right space or equipment at home
- 5% failed to properly comprehend the instructions
A physical therapist at Wexner Kyle Smith stated, “As physical therapists, we need to educate patients that it is going to take some work on their end to reach the goals they have to ultimately build strength and mobility and decrease the body's pain sensitivity.”