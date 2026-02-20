News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

What is ALS? Disease associated with Eric Dane's death

ALS symptoms include muscle weakness in the hands or legs, slurred speech, dysphagia, and muscle twitching

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
What is ALS? Disease associated with Eric Danes death
What is ALS? Disease associated with Eric Dane's death 

Eric Dane, a legendary actor known for his role as McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy, passed away at the age of 53, while combating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

On February 19, 2026, Eric’s family confirmed his death with a statement, which read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a dangerous neurological disorder that gradually destroys the motor neurons ,controlling the voluntary movement of the body.

The condition aggravates with time, affecting the patient's ability to walk, speak, eat, and breathe.

Though cognitive function remains under control, keeping the patient alert regarding their conditions.

Types of ALS

ALS has two main types, Sporadic ALS and Familial ALS.

Sporadic ALS is one of the most common kinds of ALS that are present in nearly 90-95% of cases, which doesn’t occur due to any genetic history.

Familial ALS occurs in nearly 5-10% of patients, it is inherited and associated with several gene mutations.

Causes of ALS

Basically, ALS is an idiopathic disease, with no known cause.

However, scientists believe that it is caused due to various factors related to genetic mutations, environmental toxins, and influenced by some other biological factors.

ALS symptoms

ALS symptoms include muscle weakness in the hands or legs, slurred speech, dysphagia, and muscle twitching.

Eric Dane's journey with ALS

Eric Dane was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in April 2025, and he remained vocal about his disorder, named Advocate of the Year by the ALS Network just five months following his diagnosis.

Unfortunately, the Grey’s Anatomy alum couldn’t survive, and breathed his last today after 10 months of diagnosis, leaving fans emotional.

Is air fryer better alternative to deep frying? Everything you must know
Is air fryer better alternative to deep frying? Everything you must know
Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?
Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?
GPs threatens to halt flu shots without funding boost
GPs threatens to halt flu shots without funding boost
Are you living in THESE unhealthiest areas of Scotland? NRS reveals shocking data
Are you living in THESE unhealthiest areas of Scotland? NRS reveals shocking data
How multiple sclerosis trigger emotional turmoil? Study finds
How multiple sclerosis trigger emotional turmoil? Study finds
Effective ways to treat and reduce adverse effects caused by chemotherapy
Effective ways to treat and reduce adverse effects caused by chemotherapy
Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
Does intermittent fasting really work for weight loss? New study shows limited results
Does intermittent fasting really work for weight loss? New study shows limited results
How to reverse and reduce unwanted side effects of chemotherapy?
How to reverse and reduce unwanted side effects of chemotherapy?
Officials issue health alert in UK due to rapidly increasing Measles cases in schools
Officials issue health alert in UK due to rapidly increasing Measles cases in schools
Can intermittent fasting assist patients with Crohn disease?
Can intermittent fasting assist patients with Crohn disease?
GLP-1 drugs may lead to increased risks of hair loss, study finds
GLP-1 drugs may lead to increased risks of hair loss, study finds

Popular News

WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members

WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members
26 minutes ago
Eric Dane’s 'Grey’s Anatomy' castmates speak out after tragic death

Eric Dane’s 'Grey’s Anatomy' castmates speak out after tragic death
2 hours ago
Who is Punch? The viral baby monkey rallying the internet behind him

Who is Punch? The viral baby monkey rallying the internet behind him
an hour ago