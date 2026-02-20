What is ALS? Disease associated with Eric Dane's death 

Eric Dane, a legendary actor known for his role as McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy, passed away at the age of 53, while combating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
On February 19, 2026, Eric’s family confirmed his death with a statement, which read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."
What is ALS?
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a dangerous neurological disorder that gradually destroys the motor neurons ,controlling the voluntary movement of the body.
The condition aggravates with time, affecting the patient's ability to walk, speak, eat, and breathe.
Though cognitive function remains under control, keeping the patient alert regarding their conditions.
Types of ALS
ALS has two main types, Sporadic ALS and Familial ALS.
Sporadic ALS is one of the most common kinds of ALS that are present in nearly 90-95% of cases, which doesn’t occur due to any genetic history.
Familial ALS occurs in nearly 5-10% of patients, it is inherited and associated with several gene mutations.
Causes of ALS
Basically, ALS is an idiopathic disease, with no known cause.
However, scientists believe that it is caused due to various factors related to genetic mutations, environmental toxins, and influenced by some other biological factors.
ALS symptoms
ALS symptoms include muscle weakness in the hands or legs, slurred speech, dysphagia, and muscle twitching.
Eric Dane's journey with ALS
Eric Dane was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in April 2025, and he remained vocal about his disorder, named Advocate of the Year by the ALS Network just five months following his diagnosis.
Unfortunately, the Grey’s Anatomy alum couldn’t survive, and breathed his last today after 10 months of diagnosis, leaving fans emotional.