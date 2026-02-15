News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Officials issues health alert in UK due to rapidly increasing Measles cases in schools

Parents are required to ensure that their children have received all the vaccinations by checking the child’s immunisations ‘red book'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Officials issues health alert in UK due to rapidly increasing Measles cases in schools
Officials issues health alert in UK due to rapidly increasing Measles cases in schools

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that Measles outbreak is rapidly spreading among children in the UK.

The agency recorded 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield, north London, in January.

A local GP surgery stated that the infection in "at least" seven schools across Enfield and neighbouring Haringey.

As per the GP, nearly one in five children who contracted the disease were admitted to hospital.

Parents are required to ensure that their children have received all the vaccinations by checking the child’s immunisations ‘red book.’

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, stated the "big" outbreak was "mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries".

She stated,"Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV [measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox] vaccine."

In January, health officials announced that children in the UK would be offered the MMRV vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

A WHO spokesperson said the UK’s drop in coverage "reflects a broader challenge" that the organisation is currently experiencing across Europe.

The spokesperson stated, "Outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases are threats to health security in Europe, alongside antimicrobial resistance and other emerging threats.”

Can intermittent fasting assist patients with Crohn disease?
Can intermittent fasting assist patients with Crohn disease?
GLP-1 drugs may lead to increased risks of hair loss, study finds
GLP-1 drugs may lead to increased risks of hair loss, study finds
Are toxic chemicals hiding in your hair extensions? Shocking study reveals
Are toxic chemicals hiding in your hair extensions? Shocking study reveals
Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?
Does sedentary lifestyle increase diabetes complications?
CDC issues travel advisory for THIS island amid virus outbreak
CDC issues travel advisory for THIS island amid virus outbreak
Did you know THIS truth about baby-food before?
Did you know THIS truth about baby-food before?
Can brain stimulation make people less selfish?
Can brain stimulation make people less selfish?
NHS urges hospital staff to stop discouraging first cousin marriage
NHS urges hospital staff to stop discouraging first cousin marriage
What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment
What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment
How brain training may assist protect against dementia by 25%?
How brain training may assist protect against dementia by 25%?
Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation
Can keto diet beat Depression? New study’s surprising revealation
Life-saving surgery: Fallopian tube removal reduces cancer risk by 80%
Life-saving surgery: Fallopian tube removal reduces cancer risk by 80%

Popular News

Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside

Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside
41 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours

Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours
an hour ago
Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy

Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy
2 hours ago