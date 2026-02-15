Officials issues health alert in UK due to rapidly increasing Measles cases in schools

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that Measles outbreak is rapidly spreading among children in the UK.
The agency recorded 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield, north London, in January.
A local GP surgery stated that the infection in "at least" seven schools across Enfield and neighbouring Haringey.
As per the GP, nearly one in five children who contracted the disease were admitted to hospital.
Parents are required to ensure that their children have received all the vaccinations by checking the child’s immunisations ‘red book.’
Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, stated the "big" outbreak was "mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries".
She stated,"Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV [measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox] vaccine."
In January, health officials announced that children in the UK would be offered the MMRV vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.
A WHO spokesperson said the UK’s drop in coverage "reflects a broader challenge" that the organisation is currently experiencing across Europe.
The spokesperson stated, "Outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases are threats to health security in Europe, alongside antimicrobial resistance and other emerging threats.”