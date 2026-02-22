News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts

Study highlighted the impact of poor cardiometabolic health on chronic conditions such as cardiac disease, type 2 diabetes and more

Do you enjoy eating late night snacks? If yes, then stop!

A recent study revealed surprising facts about skipping late-evening snacks regarding its positive impact on your body’s natural wake-sleep rhythms and its link to the heart, sleep, and metabolism.

According to a study published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, time-restricted eating has gained significant attention because study revealed it can improve cardiometabolic markers, and sometimes even match the benefits of previous calorie restriction methods.

The study further highlighted the impact of poor cardiometabolic health on chronic conditions such as cardiac disease, type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disorder.

However, most research has focused on how long people fast instead of how well fasting aligns with sleep timing, a major metabolic regulator.

For the study, researchers included 39 overweight or obese participants aged between 36- 75 years.

For 7-1/2 weeks, one group fasted 13 to 16 hours overnight. Meanwhile, the other one followed the same dietary pattern.

Results indicated a major difference in people who tweaked their timings in aspect of their cardiac health:

  • Their nighttime blood pressure sharply declined to 3.5%.
  • Their heart rate dropped 5%.

Researchers stated, "These shifts reflected a healthier daily pattern, with heart rate and blood pressure rising during daytime activity and falling at night during rest."

"A stronger day-night rhythm is associated with better cardiovascular health," they added.

Daytime blood sugar control also showed positive results following the new evening routine.

Researchers stated, "When given glucose, their pancreas responded more effectively, suggesting improved insulin release and steadier blood sugar levels."

