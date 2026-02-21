News
Are extreme exercises good or harmful to your health?

A recent study discovered that extreme running for prolonged distance causes red blood cell breakdown, leading to anemia

A recent study revealed that extreme exercise damages red blood cells and accelerates ageing.

Running is said to be the most studied kind of physical activity with proven benefits across the body, particularly it fosters blood circulation and heart health.

As per previous studies, nearly 150 minutes of weekly moderate-intensity running enhances a person's health span.

A recent study discovered that extreme running for prolonged distance causes red blood cell breakdown, leading to anemia.

However, its long-term effects remain unknown.

For the study, researchers gathered blood from 23 athletes before and after they ran either a 25-mile race or a 106-mile ultramarathon.

Following the blood collection, they assessed thousands of proteins, lipids, metabolites, and trace elements in both plasma and RBCs.

Results indicated that after both races, the athletes RBC’s were less flexible and also showed signs of ageing.

As per scientists, the damage is expectedly linked to changes in blood fluid pressure, causing oxidative stress and inflammation.

A study author Angelo D’Alessandro stated, “This study shows that extreme endurance exercise pushes red blood cells toward accelerated ageing through mechanisms that mirror what we observe during blood storage.” 

