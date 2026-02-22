News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrews investigation
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation

King Charles will grant police access to all files and records necessary for any investigations into his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, highlighting the monarchy's commitment to transparency.

The former prince was arrested on Thursday morning in a shocking move on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

As reported by The Observer, one royal source shared that the Royal Family would be cooperating "fully and wholeheartedly" with the investigation, as per the King's statement following his brother's arrest.

The arrest came after Thames Valley Police said it was "assessing" reports that Andrew shared confidential trade reports and investment opportunities with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 and 2011 when he was the UK's special trade envoy in Asia.

A royal source said there was danger that investigators would find out senior figures at Buckingham Palace "were aware of what Andrew was doing and covered it up".

The ex-Duke of York and the disgraced financier were friends for over 15 years; however, the insider seemingly attempted to keep the king and Prince William away from potential cover-up claims, telling The Observer that it "would have been under earlier leadership."

Andrew was questioned for 11 hours straight at Aylsham Police Station before being released under investigation.

He was taken from Wood Farm on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he was placed after he was evicted from his Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, by King Charles earlier this month.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not been charged and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss
Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew
Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance at Six Nations Rugby Match after Andrew arrest
Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance at Six Nations Rugby Match after Andrew arrest
Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis
Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis
Prince William, Kate hit with harsh warning about monarchy after Andrew arrest
Prince William, Kate hit with harsh warning about monarchy after Andrew arrest
Buckingham Palace 'absolutely' working on removing Andrew from line of succession
Buckingham Palace 'absolutely' working on removing Andrew from line of succession
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea to Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest
King Charles informed in advance of Andrew’s shocking arrest?
King Charles informed in advance of Andrew’s shocking arrest?
Here's how Beatrice, Eugenie dealing with Andrew arrest in Sarah’s absence
Here's how Beatrice, Eugenie dealing with Andrew arrest in Sarah’s absence
Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason
Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason
Prince Harry shares special video message for Brits after Andrew arrest and release
Prince Harry shares special video message for Brits after Andrew arrest and release

Popular News

2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait

2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait
27 minutes ago
Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'

Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'
2 hours ago
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation

King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
3 hours ago