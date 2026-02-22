King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation

King Charles will grant police access to all files and records necessary for any investigations into his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, highlighting the monarchy's commitment to transparency.
The former prince was arrested on Thursday morning in a shocking move on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
As reported by The Observer, one royal source shared that the Royal Family would be cooperating "fully and wholeheartedly" with the investigation, as per the King's statement following his brother's arrest.
The arrest came after Thames Valley Police said it was "assessing" reports that Andrew shared confidential trade reports and investment opportunities with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 and 2011 when he was the UK's special trade envoy in Asia.
A royal source said there was danger that investigators would find out senior figures at Buckingham Palace "were aware of what Andrew was doing and covered it up".
The ex-Duke of York and the disgraced financier were friends for over 15 years; however, the insider seemingly attempted to keep the king and Prince William away from potential cover-up claims, telling The Observer that it "would have been under earlier leadership."
Andrew was questioned for 11 hours straight at Aylsham Police Station before being released under investigation.
He was taken from Wood Farm on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he was placed after he was evicted from his Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, by King Charles earlier this month.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not been charged and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.