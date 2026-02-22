Kelly Osbourne pens heartbreaking note on grief 7 months after dad Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne has penned a hauntingly beautiful poem addressed to grief, as she marks seven months without dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
The Prince of Darkness died of heart failure on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.
Turning to her Instagram Stories, Kelly penned, "Dear Grief, I hate you. I hate the way you slip into ordinary moments and ruin them. A song, a smell, a quiet room."
"Suddenly I can't breathe. You turn memories into knives. You make the world keep spinning while mine stands still."
In the emotional poem, Kelly wrote how she hates how grief reminds her that "he is gone", never to come back.
She added, "You sit on my chest at night. You wake me up with what-ifs. You replay the last words, the last look, until they blur and break me over and over again."
"I hate that you exist because of my love for him existed. I hate that the price of loving him is carrying you. Grief is heavy. Grief is cruel. Grief is relentless. And l am so tired of the pain. - Me," she concluded.
The heartbreaking poem was shared amid reports that Ozzy's wife, Sharon, is downsizing from the huge £13 million LA mansion she shared with Ozzy, where they spent time in the US.
But now, she wants a smaller residence in the US so she can still see her grandchildren who live there.
Sharon's three children, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly, all live in LA with her five grandchildren.
Her main residence is in the UK, where she lives in the Buckinghamshire mansion.