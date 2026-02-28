News
  By Fatima Nadeem
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured

A tragic incident unfolded in the northern Italian city of Milan on when a tram derailed, leaving multiple people injured.

As per multiple reports, at least two people lost their lives while up to 40 others were reported injured in the incident on Friday, February 27.

A relatively new tram in Milan derailed on Vittorio Veneto Street, near the city's Central Station and ended up crashing into the window of a shop.

One of the victims who died in the tragic incident was 60-year-old man who was likely walking nearby and was struck by the tram.

While, the second person who died and most of those who were injured were passengers.

Emergency response teams set up a temporary tent at the accident site to provide medical assistance to the injured.

However the exact cause of the tram derailment is still unknown, some media reports suggested that it may have been due to the train taking sharp turn too quickly.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "deepest condolences" over the deaths.

The tram involved in the accident is newly introduced three-car model that can move in both directions and has driver controls at both ends.



