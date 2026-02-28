Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins unveil son's face after welcoming baby no 5 

News
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett announced their fifth pregnancy in August last year

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are parents again!

The couple announced that their family has grown from four to five as they announced the birth of their fifth child on Friday, February 27. 

Lauren and Thomas penned a sweet note after welcoming their fifth child, Brave Elijah Akins, with a slew of heartwarming photos from their painful pregnancy journey.

"Welcome to the world, Brave Oh. my. goodness. Our hearts are just in a big ole puddle with this precious baby BOY," the two stated in the caption.

The pair, who are already parents to daughters Lilie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Wila Grey, also reveal the face of their fifth munchkin in an adorable photo.

"Brave Elijah Akins was born last week at almost 10 pounds and almost 2 weeks early-thank you, Jesus, this big boy didn’t wait another 2 weeks to be born," the proud parents penned.

Lauren went on to express her gratitude for having a supporting husband like Thomas, saying, "Thomas Rhett was my biggest champion in labour & delivery. He helped deliver him, was the first one to see and, tearfully, mixed with a bit of shock, announced to us all in the room, "It’s a BOY."

For those unaware, Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett, who tied the knot in 2012, revealed their fifth pregnancy in August last year.    

