iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements 

Apple has officially introduced some exciting products so far in its latest event that started on March 2, 2025, which was announced in early February.
The recently launched products include iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, with another announcement yet to come.
iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air
The Cupertino-based tech giant kicked off the week with two amazing product announcements, integrated with several significant updates at affordable rates.
The iPhone 17e supersedes its predecessor iPhone 16e with 2x the storage, increased performance, and a range of cutting-edge capabilities, making it a perfect choice for someone looking to get the best phone at affordable rates.
The recently launched handset is available with some tantalising hues including soft pink” color in addition to black and white options and priced at only $599.
iPad Air receives major update
Apple also announced the 11- and 13-inch M4 iPad Air, delivering faster performance than the M3 version and more RAM.
M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, and two Studio Display releases
On Tuesday, the company built on momentum with the replacement of the 13- and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with the new M5 MacBook Air, now available with increased storage for the standard variant and double the peak storage, updated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and faster SSD speeds.
Apple also replaced the 14- and 16-inch M4 Pro/Max MacBook Pro with the new M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro.
Notably, the standard version of the latest tablet’s storage starts at 1TB, up from 512GB, SSD speeds are 2x faster, with higher-end models having 128GB RAM based on configuration.
In terms of compatibility, the Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 replace Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
It is pertinent to mention that Apple has discontinued the Pro Display XDR, with the release of the new Studio Display and the first-ever Studio Display XDR.