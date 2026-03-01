News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms

ChatGPT has quickly became one of the world's most visited websites

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms

Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms

The 20 most visited websites of 2026 have been unveiled with ChatGPT's popularity emerging as one of the year's biggest surprises.

While traditional giants like Google and YouTube continue to dominate, the rapid rise of ChatGPT shows how quickly AI tools have become a major part of everyone's daily life.

According to Semrush data from January 2026, Google attracts more visitors than any other website and YouTube continues to be the top platform for watching videos globally.

As per the newly released data, notably, ChatGPT has quickly became one of the world's most visited websites, reaching 5.5b visits in January 2026 and ranking fifth globally ahead of major platforms like Reddit, Wikipedia and X.

20 most visited websites in the world in 2026 so far

1. Google.com-94.8B

2. Youtube.com-49.7B

3. Facebook.com-9.5B

4. Instagram.com-6.1B

5. Chatgpt.com-5.5B

6. Reddit.com-5.1B

7. Wikipedia.org-4.3B

8. Pornhub.com-3.8B

9. X.com-3.8B

10. Whatsapp.com-2.7B

11. Xvideos.com-2.5B

12. Amazon.com-2.5B

13. Yahoo.com-2.3B

14. Tiktok.com-2.2B

15. Bing.com-1.9B

16. Yahoo.co.jp-1.8B

17. Duckduckgo.com-1.8B

18. Temu.com-1.6B

19. Weather.com-1.6B

20. Netflix.com-1.5B

OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Last minute Samsung's S26 leaks ahead of launch
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Last minute Samsung's S26 leaks ahead of launch
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

Popular News

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes

King Charles faces major trouble with foundation amid family woes
24 minutes ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
2 hours ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's future in line of succession sees major update
3 hours ago