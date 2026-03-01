Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
The 20 most visited websites of 2026 have been unveiled with ChatGPT's popularity emerging as one of the year's biggest surprises.
While traditional giants like Google and YouTube continue to dominate, the rapid rise of ChatGPT shows how quickly AI tools have become a major part of everyone's daily life.
According to Semrush data from January 2026, Google attracts more visitors than any other website and YouTube continues to be the top platform for watching videos globally.
As per the newly released data, notably, ChatGPT has quickly became one of the world's most visited websites, reaching 5.5b visits in January 2026 and ranking fifth globally ahead of major platforms like Reddit, Wikipedia and X.
20 most visited websites in the world in 2026 so far
1. Google.com-94.8B
2. Youtube.com-49.7B
3. Facebook.com-9.5B
4. Instagram.com-6.1B
5. Chatgpt.com-5.5B
6. Reddit.com-5.1B
7. Wikipedia.org-4.3B
8. Pornhub.com-3.8B
9. X.com-3.8B
10. Whatsapp.com-2.7B
11. Xvideos.com-2.5B
12. Amazon.com-2.5B
13. Yahoo.com-2.3B
14. Tiktok.com-2.2B
15. Bing.com-1.9B
16. Yahoo.co.jp-1.8B
17. Duckduckgo.com-1.8B
18. Temu.com-1.6B
19. Weather.com-1.6B
20. Netflix.com-1.5B