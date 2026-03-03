Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details 

Apple has officially released a new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, integrated with a range of cutting-edge features to offer an improved user experience, alongside the high-end iPhone 17e.
The recently launched tablet is accessible in several tantalizing hues, including blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with storage options from 128GB to 1TB to offer an ample amount of space for your media files.
The M4 chip features an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU, delivering up to 30 per cent faster performance in contrast to its predecessor and nearly 2.3 times faster performance compared to the M1 model.
Display
The iPad Air consists of 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina displays, making it an ideal choice for multitasking work.
As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, the increased 13-inch model offers a more immersive visual experience for split-screen productivity and content editing.
Battery and connectivity upgrades
In terms of battery performance, both the versions are equipped with the high-end M4 chip.
The company has launched its N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 support, while cellular models, powered by the C1X modem for faster data speeds.
iPadOS 26 and accessories
The new iPad Air runs iPadOS 26, which includes a redesigned interface, a top-notch windowing system for multitasking, and a significant improvement to the Files app.
A new Preview app enables users to view and mark up PDFs directly on the device.
The tablet supports Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, including a built-in trackpad and function row for a more laptop-like experience.