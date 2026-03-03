News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

The iPad Air with M4-powered chip comes with the release of iPhone 17e, integrated with improved capabilities

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details 

Apple has officially released a new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, integrated with a range of cutting-edge features to offer an improved user experience, alongside the high-end iPhone 17e.

The recently launched tablet is accessible in several tantalizing hues, including blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with storage options from 128GB to 1TB to offer an ample amount of space for your media files.

The M4 chip features an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU, delivering up to 30 per cent faster performance in contrast to its predecessor and nearly 2.3 times faster performance compared to the M1 model.

Display

The iPad Air consists of 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina displays, making it an ideal choice for multitasking work.

As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, the increased 13-inch model offers a more immersive visual experience for split-screen productivity and content editing.

Battery and connectivity upgrades

In terms of battery performance, both the versions are equipped with the high-end M4 chip.

The company has launched its N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 support, while cellular models, powered by the C1X modem for faster data speeds.

iPadOS 26 and accessories

The new iPad Air runs iPadOS 26, which includes a redesigned interface, a top-notch windowing system for multitasking, and a significant improvement to the Files app.

A new Preview app enables users to view and mark up PDFs directly on the device.

The tablet supports Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, including a built-in trackpad and function row for a more laptop-like experience.

ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology
Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra released globally with significant price surge
Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra released globally with significant price surge
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?

Popular News

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

36 minutes ago
Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide

Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide
an hour ago
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend

Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
2 hours ago