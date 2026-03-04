News
Apple's upcoming 'MacBook Neo' details leaked ahead of launch

The forthcoming MacBook Neo will reportedly feature two USB-C ports along with a MagSafe charging port

Apple has seemingly leaked the name of one more product that is expected to release this week.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is poised to launch a new low-power laptop dubbed the “MacBook Neo,” with additional details launching ahead of its expected release.

As per MacRumors, the MacBook Neo will feature two USB-C ports along with a MagSafe charging port.

The setup is similar to the port configuration, which is also available on the M2 MacBook Air and its successors, indicating continuity in Apple’s recent design approach.

The decision avoids the restriction seen in the company’s discontinuation of the 12-inch MacBook that featured only a single USB-C port and no MagSafe charging; that design prevented users from using the data port while the device was plugged in.

Moreover, the forthcoming device is expected to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, though it may not include Apple’s in-house N1 wireless networking chip.

For the performance, the MacBook Neo is likely to be equipped with the A18 Pro chip, originally developed for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Some other reports suggested that Apple may integrate the A19 Pro chip anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro.

It is important to note that Apple will host a media event at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow, where further details are expected to be confirmed.

