  By Syeda Fazeelat
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW

ChatGPT’s mobile app has seen a significant hike to 295% in uninstallations on Saturday after OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman’s announced deal with the Department of War in the US.

As per the data from market intelligence provider Sensor Tower, representing a sizable increase in contrast to ChatGPT’s typical day-over-day uninstall rate of 9%, as measured over the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, US installations for other leading players of the AI industry and OpenAI’s rival Anthropic as exponentially increased to 37% day-over-day on Friday, February 27, and 51% as of Saturday, February 28, after the company declined to agree over certain conditions of the US defense department.

Anthropic stated that it wasn’t able to agree on the deal terms over concerns that AI would be used for mass surveillance of US citizens and be used in fully autonomous weaponry, receiving appreciation from US users.

However, the company has been labelled as a “supply chain risk” by the Pentagon.

Anthropic becomes No 1 app on App Store

These sudden changes have reflected in Claude’s App Store ranking across the US, as the app reached No.1 on the US App Store on Saturday, and continues to grow with each passing day.

Notably, Claude has now become the No. 1 free iPhone app across six countries outside the US, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland.

