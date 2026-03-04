Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features

Apple officially lifted a veil off an affordable, efficient entry-level laptop dubbed MacBook Neo, integrated with a variety of cutting-edge features.
The recently launched MacBook Neo is particularly designed for users and students who don't want to be involved in complex workflows such as 3D rendering and video editing.
MacBook Neo features
The 13-inch MacBook Neo is accessible in four compelling hues, including silver, blush, citrus, and indigo, with price starting from $599.
Under the hood, the recently launched device is integrated with A18 Pro chip, which is also powered in iPhone 16 Pro models, instead of M5 chip that the latest MacBook Air uses.
As per Apple, “Powered by A18 Pro, MacBook Neo can fly through everyday tasks, from browsing the web and streaming content, to editing photos, exploring creative hobbies, or using AI capabilities across apps.”
“In fact, it’s up to 50 percent faster for everyday tasks like web browsing, and up to 3x faster when running on-device AI workloads like applying advanced effects to photos, compared to the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5,” the company added.
MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and dual microphones, plus speakers that fire from each side of the laptop to support Spatial Audio.
In terms of battery performance, the Cupertino-based tech giant stated that the laptop’s battery can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.
As the ongoing RAM storage makes the company’s more cutting-edge models such as the MacBook Pro up to $400 more expensive in contrast to the predecessors, the MacBook Neo.
Apple Macbook Neo price
