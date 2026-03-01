News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology

OpenAI recently partnered with Pentagon following President Donald Trump’s orders to 'immediately cease use of Anthropic

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology

OpenAI officially revealed additional safeguards details to protect the use of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology on the U.S. defense department's classified network.

On Friday, the company’s CEO Sam Altman announced a partnership with the Pentagon following President Donald Trump’s orders to “immediately cease” use of Anthropic, with Pentagon labeling it “a supply-chain risk.”

According to OpenAI, the contract with the Department of Defense, named as the Department of War, enforces three red lines: OpenAI technology cannot be used for mass domestic surveillance, to direct autonomous weapons systems, or for any critical automated decisions.

"In our agreement, we protect our red lines through a more expansive, multi-layered approach. We retain full discretion over our safety stack, we deploy via cloud, cleared OpenAI personnel are in the loop, and we have strong contractual protections," OpenAI stated.

The Pentagon has agreed worth up to $200 million each with the leading players of AI labs in the past year, including Anthropic, OpenAI and Google.

The Pentagon is looking to preserve all flexibility in defense and not be restricted by warnings from the technology's creators against powering weapons with unreliable AI.

Furthermore, the ChatGPT manufacturer issued a warning that any breach of its contract by the US government could lead to immediate termination, though "We don't expect that to happen," adding "We have made our position on this clear to the government."

As for Anthropic, the company is now intending to take legal action against being labeled as “a supply-chain risk.”

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra released globally with significant price surge
Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra released globally with significant price surge
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

Popular News

Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 minutes ago
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards

Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
15 minutes ago
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death

Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death
an hour ago