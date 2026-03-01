Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

In a landmark move, Nvidia Corp., the AI-chip giant, has announced partnership with telecommunications companies including Nokia Oyj, SoftBank Group Corp., and T-Mobile US Inc, aiming to develop 6G networks.
With this collaboration, the company ensures that the networks are ready to accommodate devices and integrate the high-end AI apps in the near future, seeking to address flaws of the 5G networks.
According to the Nvidia Corp., Telecommunications Business Head, Ronnie Vasishta, “The networks of today simply aren’t ready for the use cases of tomorrow.”
In today’s rapidly evolving era of AI, everything is transforming, “Networks will deliver intelligence, not just to humans on their phones, but to machines.”
The cutting-edge AI-powered systems are capable of efficiently handling hundreds of thousands of times more traffic in contrast to the existing network to develop apps such as self-driving cars and robots.
Nvidia is pushing the boundaries of AI towards excellence with the development of open networks in which the radios will be manipulated via software running on general-purpose computers.
AI software will handle traffic dynamically, responding to sudden changes in patterns and priorities. Moreover, this strategic approach will help the company to promote innovation and help establish new telecom startups.