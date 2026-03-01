News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

Nvidia ensures that the networks are ready to accommodate devices and integrate the high-end AI apps soon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

In a landmark move, Nvidia Corp., the AI-chip giant, has announced partnership with telecommunications companies including Nokia Oyj, SoftBank Group Corp., and T-Mobile US Inc, aiming to develop 6G networks.

With this collaboration, the company ensures that the networks are ready to accommodate devices and integrate the high-end AI apps in the near future, seeking to address flaws of the 5G networks.

According to the Nvidia Corp., Telecommunications Business Head, Ronnie Vasishta, “The networks of today simply aren’t ready for the use cases of tomorrow.”

In today’s rapidly evolving era of AI, everything is transforming, “Networks will deliver intelligence, not just to humans on their phones, but to machines.”

The cutting-edge AI-powered systems are capable of efficiently handling hundreds of thousands of times more traffic in contrast to the existing network to develop apps such as self-driving cars and robots.

Nvidia is pushing the boundaries of AI towards excellence with the development of open networks in which the radios will be manipulated via software running on general-purpose computers.

AI software will handle traffic dynamically, responding to sudden changes in patterns and priorities. Moreover, this strategic approach will help the company to promote innovation and help establish new telecom startups.

OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology
Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra released globally with significant price surge
Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra released globally with significant price surge
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
Most visited websites in 2026 so far revealed: ChatGPT surpasses major platforms
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight

Popular News

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star

'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
25 minutes ago
Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?

Iran’s 2026 World Cup participation in doubt: Who can replace?
2 hours ago
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
an hour ago