News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

The Iranian military ship sank off Sri Lanka's coast after it was returning from taking part in the 2026 International Fleet Review last month in India

  • By Hania Jamil
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives
IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives 

A US submarine has sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast, confirmed US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On Wednesday, March 4, in a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said the strike on the Iranian warship was the "first such attack on an enemy since World War II".

As reported by Al Jazeera, Sri Lanka's government shared that it has recovered several bodies and rescued around 32 wounded sailors outside the island's territorial waters.

The country's deputy foreign minister told local television that at least 80 people were killed in the strike.

Sri Lankan officials noted that the ship had about 180 crew members on board, and a search and rescue operation was under way.

The Iranian frigate was returning from having taken part in the 2026 International Fleet Review last month in Eastern India's coastal city of Vishakhapatnam.

Moreover, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told parliament that the coastguard received a distress call from an Iranian navy ship, the Iris Dena, following which the government sent ships and air force planes on a rescue mission.

The warship's sinking occurred as the US and Israel conduct air strikes on Iran for a fifth day after killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and nearly 800 other people, including dozens of schoolgirls.

Tehran responded with drone and missile attacks on Israel and US-linked assets in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. 

Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions

Popular News

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

5 minutes ago
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky

SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
an hour ago
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
2 hours ago