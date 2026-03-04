SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky

Space Coast photographers captured a jaw-dropping and striking jellyfish spectacle minutes after deploying SpaceX's.
The visually striking illuminated plume of the Falcon 9 rocket's exhaust, capturing tremendous attention, diversifying across the predawn sky.
The Falcon 9 was launched at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the memorable Starlink 10-40 mission.
SpaceX will aim to lift off the EchoStar XXV satellite up to geosynchronous orbit during a 149-minute overnight window, which lasted from 11:14 p.m. Monday to 1:43 a.m. Tuesday.
Here are a few details regarding the launch:
Trajectory: TBA.
Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Sonic booms: No.
What is space jellyfish?
As per FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner, the space jellyfish phenomenon occurs due to the sunlight high in the atmosphere reflecting off the exhaust from the rocket.
Brooks further mentioned that the effect expectedly appeared in Georgia and along the U.S.'s northeastern coast.