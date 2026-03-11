News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker loses big in trademark legal showdown with Australian designer

  • By Fatima Hassan
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer  

Katy Perry has faced a major loss in a long-running trademark battle with rival Australian designer, Katie Perry.

On Wednesday, March 11, Australian High Court judges issued a verdict that the 45-year-old Australian designer had not hurt the singer's reputation or caused confusion with her clothing brand, which began in 2007. 

The legal showdown began two years ago when Katy Perry, whose real name is Katy Jane Taylor, accused the Dark Horse hitmaker of selling merchandise during the singer’s Australian tour in 2014, but the ruling was overturned in 2024, with the designer's trademark cancelled.  

According to multiple media reports, the case was initially escalated when Katy's lawyers sent a letter to the designer demanding she withdraw her trademark application, which she had registered months prior.

Now, speaking of the incident, Katie Perry said, "I remember, bursting into tears and thinking, what is this all about? I haven’t done anything wrong."

"This case has never just been about a name," she emotionally noted.

However, Katy Perry, who has recently made headlines due to her twin pregnancy with Justin Trudeau, representatives shared a statement, saying that the pop star, "Never sought to close down Ms Taylor's business or stop her selling clothes under the KATIE PERRY label." 

Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi
Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet
Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours
Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn

Popular News

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
18 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity

Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
29 minutes ago
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
2 hours ago