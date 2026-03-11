Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer  

Katy Perry has faced a major loss in a long-running trademark battle with rival Australian designer, Katie Perry.
On Wednesday, March 11, Australian High Court judges issued a verdict that the 45-year-old Australian designer had not hurt the singer's reputation or caused confusion with her clothing brand, which began in 2007.
The legal showdown began two years ago when Katy Perry, whose real name is Katy Jane Taylor, accused the Dark Horse hitmaker of selling merchandise during the singer’s Australian tour in 2014, but the ruling was overturned in 2024, with the designer's trademark cancelled.
According to multiple media reports, the case was initially escalated when Katy's lawyers sent a letter to the designer demanding she withdraw her trademark application, which she had registered months prior.
Now, speaking of the incident, Katie Perry said, "I remember, bursting into tears and thinking, what is this all about? I haven’t done anything wrong."
"This case has never just been about a name," she emotionally noted.
However, Katy Perry representatives shared a statement, saying that the pop star, "Never sought to close down Ms Taylor's business or stop her selling clothes under the KATIE PERRY label."