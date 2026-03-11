Kylie Jenner reveals 'fun' part of Timothée Chalamet romance and future family plans

Kylie Jenner reflected on her playful relationship with Timothée Chalamet and shared her plans to expand her family.
During the interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old mother of two, currently in a relationship with Timothée Chalamet, 30, said she would like to expand her family.
Kylie said. “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, travelling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then... I do want to have more kids....”
In an interview, The Kardashians star was also asked about Chalamet’s shout-out to Kylie while accepting his Best Actor trophy at the Critic’s Choice Awards in January.
While on stage, Chalamet said, “I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
She reacted shyly to the question of whether it was “fun,” saying, “Of course.”
Moreover, with sharing further details about her relationship, Kylie shared how she and Chalamet have bonded out of the spotlight.
“I grew up here, but I don’t really have, like, a nightlife — I play a lot of poker,” she shared, adding, “Last night wasn’t a good night for me.”
Jenner concluded, “When you play a lot, to play with people who play it safe all the time sometimes isn’t as fun. It’s challenging because then they’re betting big.”
To note, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also posed for her raciest shoot, going topless while lying on a bed and covering herself with her hands.
In the cover image, she smokes beside the tagline “Kylie on top” and also appears nude, wearing only a cape and heels.