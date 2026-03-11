News
  By Hania Jamil
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have scheduled a trip to Australia for April, their first in seven years

Prince Harry will be embarking on a solo outing during the Australia trip after it was confirmed that Meghan Markle will lead a "girls' weekend" retreat during their upcoming visit.

On March 10, the InterEdge Summit announced that the Duke of Sussex will be a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit.

The summit will run from April 15 to April 16 at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, and Harry will speak on workplace mental health.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale, starting at AU$1,978 ($1,415), and the proceeds go to Lifeline Naarm, a 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention service.

Other keynote speakers announced for the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit include psychologist Dr Amy Cuddy, retired tennis player Jelena Dokic and podcaster Hugh van Cuylenburg.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the pair will visit Australia in mid-April to undertake a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.

The upcoming trip will be the couple's first time in Australia in seven years. They last visited the country in October 2018 when they were working royals and announced Meghan's pregnancy with their first baby, Prince Archie, just before the tour officially kicked off.

