Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'

Vicky Kaushal has bagged an esteemed award for his iconic role.
On Tuesday, March 10, the 37-year-old Indian actor - who gained immense love and praise for his powerful portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical film Chhaava - received a prestigious accolade for his outstanding performance.
The actor was recognized as Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year at the 2026 ceremony held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
After bagging the major honor, Katrina Kaif's husband took to Instagram to share a carousel of special glimpses from the ceremony as he reflected on the special achievement.
"Το Maharashtra, because of Maharashtra," he proudly began.
The Bad Newz star continued, "'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year'- an honour that feels bigger than just an award. The story of #Chhaava belongs to the soil of Maharashtra and its people."
"Your love and blessings - it is my greatest honor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Maharashtra! Thank you @lokmat @rishidarda #LokmatMaharashtrianOfTheYear," he concluded.
The grand event marked the presence of several prominent personalities from politics, entertainment and public life.
Vicky Kaushal was presented with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year - Actor award by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.