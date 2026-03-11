News
  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity

The 'Blank Space' hit maker's vast fortune ranks her ahead of Kim Kardashian on Forbes list

Taylor Swift has reached a brand new financial milestone as her net worth has climbed to $2 billion, reported Forbes.

The milestone has solidified Taylor's status as the world's wealthiest female musician, and unlike many other celebrities who have dipped their toes in different businesses, the Grammy-winning artist has built her empire almost entirely through her music.

Taylor ranked seventh on Forbes' celebrity billionaires index, which this year expanded to 22 names with a combined fortune of $48.1 billion.

Her net worth is now more than Kim Kardashian's, who sits on the list with a net worth of $1.9 billion.

Taylor's primary source for her fortune is her success in touring and streaming, as her historic Eras Tour concluded as the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Moreover, her music catalogue is estimated to be worth $900 million.

The Mastermind singer's financial growth was further accelerated by her October 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album made history by selling over four million copies in its first week. 

Her new valuation represents a $400 million increase from her $1.6 billion figure on last year's list.

Among the female celebrities on this year's list, Oprah Winfrey led with an estimated $3.2 billion.

The Forbes World's Billionaires list featured a total of 3,428 individuals and Taylor Swift placed 2,052nd on the overall billionaires ranking.

